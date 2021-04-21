Norway Savings Bank Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Norway Savings Bank reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.8% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.11 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.36 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.77.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

