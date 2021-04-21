NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Underperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $154.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $159.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVCR. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.89.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Shares of NVCR opened at $194.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.74 and a 200-day moving average of $149.32. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,025.53 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $218.09.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NovoCure will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $265,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,014 shares in the company, valued at $10,834,011.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,294,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,529 shares of company stock valued at $41,906,260. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NovoCure by 982.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,004,000 after buying an additional 409,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in NovoCure by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,463,000 after buying an additional 112,421 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $9,845,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,403,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.