NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Underperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $154.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $159.00.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVCR. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.89.
Shares of NVCR opened at $194.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.74 and a 200-day moving average of $149.32. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,025.53 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $218.09.
In other NovoCure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $265,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,014 shares in the company, valued at $10,834,011.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,294,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,529 shares of company stock valued at $41,906,260. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NovoCure by 982.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,004,000 after buying an additional 409,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in NovoCure by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,463,000 after buying an additional 112,421 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $9,845,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,403,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NovoCure
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
