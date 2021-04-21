Nuggets (NUG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,180.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $2,180.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00061297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00279708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.95 or 0.01013626 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00024717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,598.71 or 0.99906089 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $346.30 or 0.00633661 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

