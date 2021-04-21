Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Down to $11.76

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.76, but opened at $11.35. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 400 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUVB. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45.

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Oleg Nodelman bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $3,009,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

