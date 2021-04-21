Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,626 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 25,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $483,017.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at $42,445,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $80,763.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,288 over the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMPH opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $817.41 million, a P/E ratio of 122.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.29 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

