Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 411,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,696 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CTT stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $539.83 million, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.32.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. Research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -26.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CatchMark Timber Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

CatchMark Timber Trust Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT).

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.