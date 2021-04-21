Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 11,436 Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 540,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,436 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,056 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Frontline by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 239,924 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Frontline stock opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Frontline Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.47.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $100.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

