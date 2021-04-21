Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NVVE stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. Nuvve has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Get Nuvve alerts:

Nuvve Company Profile

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.