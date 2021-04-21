Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NVVE stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. Nuvve has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $22.74.
Nuvve Company Profile
Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.