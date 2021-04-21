nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock Holdings Increased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in nVent Electric by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,705. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.52 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.33%.

Several analysts have commented on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

