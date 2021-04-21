NVR (NYSE:NVR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.62 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $65.83 by ($2.62), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $44.96 earnings per share.

NVR traded down $106.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4,800.00. 34,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR has a 1-year low of $2,660.00 and a 1-year high of $5,028.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4,695.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,364.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,053.20.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.