O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.
OI stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,926. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.
O-I Glass Company Profile
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
