O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

OI stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,926. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

