Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 100,000 Shares

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,488,996.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock remained flat at $$6.69 on Wednesday. 857,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.86 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 132,130 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 112,175 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,688,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 65,204 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

