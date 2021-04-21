OLO (NYSE:OLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NYSE OLO opened at $27.22 on Monday. OLO has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

