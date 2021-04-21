Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Shares of OMC traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $80.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,597. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.53. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.20%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

