Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) PT Raised to $85.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.85. 20,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,308. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 264,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 917.9% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 99,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 89,662 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 71,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

