Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.33.

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $143.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 161.10% and a negative net margin of 11,997.55%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 320,429 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 129.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel, proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 is currently in a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 trial in China, and a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 trial is planned in the U.S.

