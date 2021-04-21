ONE Advisory Partners LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.1% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,300,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 126,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND remained flat at $$85.31 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728,885. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

