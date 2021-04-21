ONE Advisory Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,738 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 3.6% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,684,000 after buying an additional 126,693 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after buying an additional 971,586 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,870,000 after buying an additional 471,028 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,279,000 after buying an additional 937,668 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,310. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.97. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

