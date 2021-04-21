OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.51

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and traded as low as $0.49. OneSoft Solutions shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 14,187 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSSIF)

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

