OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $503.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to announce sales of $503.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $508.50 million and the lowest is $499.00 million. OPKO Health reported sales of $211.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.13 million.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $1,173,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,999,598.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 602,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. OPKO Health has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $6.47.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OPKO Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.