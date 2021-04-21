OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,092 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of OPKO Health worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 602,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $1,173,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,999,598.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.13 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

