Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Exelon were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,545,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,983 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,377,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,145,000 after acquiring an additional 50,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.55.

Shares of EXC opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.22. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

