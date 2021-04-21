OptionRoom (ROOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.40 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 33% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $23.40 million and $2.18 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $1.92 or 0.00003455 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00065083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.03 or 0.00275608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.06 or 0.01033892 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00024818 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.66 or 0.00672975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,449.66 or 0.99866520 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

