Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 85,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $2.35 on Wednesday, hitting $76.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,832,258. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $80.21. The company has a market capitalization of $221.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average of $63.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.44.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

