Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Orrstown Financial Services stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.42. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,375. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.12. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $252.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. bought 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.31 per share, with a total value of $25,835.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,321.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

