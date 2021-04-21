Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

OUTKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of OUTKY stock remained flat at $$3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

