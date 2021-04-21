PAC Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $449,146.00 (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $159.24 million and approximately $449,146.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003749 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000449 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.63 or 0.00782977 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00015451 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 185.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PAC Protocol

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 13,388,001,747 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

