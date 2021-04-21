Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $91,000 Stock Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHLX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 46.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 181,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3,225.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHLX. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

