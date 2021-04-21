Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

FULT stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

FULT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.