Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.07 Million

Brokerages expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report $178.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $178.30 million and the lowest is $177.70 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $123.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $722.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $717.30 million to $726.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $741.17 million, with estimates ranging from $729.90 million to $762.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $191.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $486,641.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $256,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162 in the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

