PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%.

PACW stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.