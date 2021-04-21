PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%.
Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.
PacWest Bancorp Company Profile
PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.
