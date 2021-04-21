Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Major Shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea Sells 438,612 Shares

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 438,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $1,298,291.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 56,738 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $169,646.62.

On Friday, April 16th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 250,000 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $735,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 7,557 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $22,671.00.

On Monday, April 12th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 14,100 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $42,441.00.

On Friday, April 9th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 37,458 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $113,872.32.

On Wednesday, April 7th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 15,069 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $46,111.14.

On Monday, April 5th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 9,242 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $28,927.46.

On Wednesday, March 31st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 6,000 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $18,960.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,649 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $8,609.25.

On Monday, March 22nd, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 20,091 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $67,304.85.

Shares of NASDAQ PANL traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. 566,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,959. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.85 million, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $112.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 118.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 219,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

