Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $432.02

Apr 21st, 2021

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 432.02 ($5.64) and traded as high as GBX 475.60 ($6.21). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 454 ($5.93), with a volume of 261,074 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 454 ($5.93) to GBX 548 ($7.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paragon Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 459.60 ($6.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 464.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 432.02. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Richard Woodman bought 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, with a total value of £11,914.98 ($15,567.00).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

