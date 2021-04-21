Paramount Group (PGRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Paramount Group to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -38.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.71.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Earnings History for Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

Comments


