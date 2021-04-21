Parsons (NYSE:PSN) PT Raised to $70.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “average” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.21% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

PSN opened at $42.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24. Parsons has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Parsons by 27.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 38,588 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Parsons by 393.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 22,196 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Parsons by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Parsons in the third quarter worth about $926,000.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

