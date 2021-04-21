Patrick McMahon Buys 42 Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) insider Patrick McMahon acquired 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £122.22 ($159.68).

CCR opened at GBX 268.60 ($3.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £836.96 million and a P/E ratio of -13.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 287.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.06. C&C Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 139.60 ($1.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 314.31 ($4.11).

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

