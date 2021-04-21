Patrick McMahon Buys 42 Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) insider Patrick McMahon acquired 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £122.22 ($159.68).
CCR opened at GBX 268.60 ($3.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £836.96 million and a P/E ratio of -13.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 287.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.06. C&C Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 139.60 ($1.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 314.31 ($4.11).
C&C Group Company Profile
