Patron (PAT) Trading Down 41.4% Over Last Week

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, Patron has traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Patron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Patron has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $6,314.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00067119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00020286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00094171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.56 or 0.00657898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,224.63 or 0.07883505 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00049469 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

