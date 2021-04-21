Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Down to $6.35

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.35, but opened at $6.15. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 28,375 shares traded.

PTEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.61.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.04 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.