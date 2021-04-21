PayPie Hits One Day Volume of $5,655.00 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 56.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. PayPie has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $5,655.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie coin can currently be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PayPie has traded 50.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PayPie Coin Profile

PayPie (PPP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

Buying and Selling PayPie

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

