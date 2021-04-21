PDS Planning Inc Acquires 2,383 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.18. 75,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,660. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.69. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $72.53 and a 1-year high of $103.78.

