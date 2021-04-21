PDS Planning Inc Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 12.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in ASML by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of ASML by 33.7% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $20.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $637.76. The company had a trading volume of 56,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,029. ASML Holding has a one year low of $275.96 and a one year high of $653.00. The company has a market cap of $267.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $588.58 and its 200-day moving average is $501.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.8864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.80.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

