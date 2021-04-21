PDS Planning Inc Buys 246 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $6.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $383.25. 73,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,275,947. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.61. The company has a market cap of $380.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $18,474,382.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,897,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,645,582.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 727,074 shares of company stock worth $241,921,889 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

