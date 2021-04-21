PDS Planning Inc Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 23,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.6% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.93. 177,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,059,769. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.79. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.