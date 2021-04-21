PEAKDEFI Price Reaches $0.40 on Exchanges (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $44.49 million and approximately $446,323.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00067011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00020303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00093814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.66 or 0.00649837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.49 or 0.07686604 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00047713 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAK is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 546,428,355 coins and its circulating supply is 110,174,432 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.