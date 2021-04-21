Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 151.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,214,000 after purchasing an additional 103,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,679,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,218,000 after buying an additional 494,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,226,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,942,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 727,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,853,000 after acquiring an additional 77,713 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PENN stock opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.13.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

