Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Paul Boote Acquires 14 Shares of Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) insider Paul Boote acquired 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,036 ($13.54) per share, for a total transaction of £145.04 ($189.50).

Paul Boote also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Paul Boote acquired 16 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 971 ($12.69) per share, for a total transaction of £155.36 ($202.98).

PNN opened at GBX 1,044.50 ($13.65) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05. Pennon Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 854.20 ($11.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,195.50 ($15.62). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 980.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 973.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.39.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

