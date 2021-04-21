Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $85.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.91. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit