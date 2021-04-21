Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $85.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.91. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

