Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%.

PEBO stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.60. The company had a trading volume of 100,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.37 million, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.99. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

