Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%.
PEBO stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.60. The company had a trading volume of 100,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.37 million, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.99. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.78%.
Peoples Bancorp Company Profile
Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.
