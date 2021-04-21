Peoples Bank OH Has $594,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,164.00.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,279.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,118.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1,865.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,205.00 and a 12-month high of $2,304.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

